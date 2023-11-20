Berazategui: Operativo de prevención y control

CCAR OPERATIVO DE PREVENCIÓN, POSIBLE CARAVANA DE MOTOCICLETAS POR MILEI
FECHA: 20 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2023
HORARIO: 00:00 HS
LUGAR: COLECTORA Y 137 DE ESTE MEDIO.
PCIR INFORME : Cumplo en informar a usted, Sr. Jefe, inicio de operativo de prevención y faltas en general, posible encuentro de caravana de motocicletas por Milei , Titular de Berazategui 3ra, Motorizada de Estación Deptal Berazategui y tránsito Berazategui supervisado por el Jefe de Comando Berazategui Comisario Darío Rodríguez, sin novedad.