Quilmes: Allanamientos en causa por robo

ALLANAMIENTOS, SECUESTRO Y DETENCIÓN – ROBO – SECUESTROS DE ELEMENTOS SUSTRAÍDOS (02 MASC DETENIDOS – 02 MASC APREHENDIDOS) EZPELETA
S.R. AMBA SUR 1
CRIA. QUILMES 6°
12AGOS22
LUGAR: OBJETIVO 01: BRASIL AL 700 E/ M. QUINTANA Y BERNARDO DE IRIGOYEN. QUILMES
OBJETIVO 02: SUCRE AL 5100 E/ PERÚ Y NICARAGUA. QUILMES
OBJETIVO 03: SCHWEIZER AL 4300. QUILMES
TEXTO: Fecha, personal policial tras arduas tareas investigativas realizadas en el marco de la IPP Nº 13-00-019965-22/00 caratulada ROBO expedida por la UFIYJ Nº 05 de Quilmes, se reunieron elementos probatorios los cuales convalidados por el Juzgado de injerencia, dispuso ORDEN DE ALLANAMIENTO, SECUESTRO Y DETENCIÓN, lográndose así la irrupción de TRES (03) domicilios siendo los mismos, OBJETIVO 01: CALLE BRASIL AL 700 E/ M. QUINTANA Y BERNARDO DE IRIGOYEN, donde se logra el secuestro de (01) TENAZA CON MANGOS PLÁSTICOS DE COLOR NARANJA MARCA SILVER TOOLS SHADOW, (01) JUEGO DE LLAVES ALEM MARCA RUHLMANN, (01) CORTA CANDADOS SIN MARCA VISIBLE CON MANGOS METÁLICO DE COLOR ROJO, (01) SOLDADOR DE TIPO LÁPIZ DE USO ELECTRÓNICO MARCA MEGALITE DE 60 WATTS, (01) CORTA CANDADO MARCA NUDO CON MANGOS METALICOS, (02) PARES DE GUANTES DE OBRA COLOR BLANCOS MARCA RANDOM, (01) JUEGO DE 6 LLAVES DE PRECISIÓN TOURNEVIS MARCA GPS, (01) PINZA MARCA METZ, (01) LLAVE FRANCESA MARCA DROP-FORGED DE 6″-150 MM, (01) DESTORNILLADOR MARCA DPH (01) CORTA FIERRO, (01) LLAVE MARCA RUHLMANN MODELO CR-V, (01) BICICLETA DE COLOR NEGRA TIPO MOUNTAN-BIKE RODADO 29 MARCA ITALIAN y la DETENCION de PATIÑO JULIAN NAHUEL,(21),dlio calle BRASIL AL 700 QUILMES , OBJETIVO 02: CALLE SUCRE AL 5100 E/ PERU Y NICARAGUA. QUILMES se logró el secuestro de (01) TELÉFONO CELULAR MARCA MOTOROLA, y la DETENCIÓN de RAVELO FARID NATANAEL, (21),dlio calle SUCRE AL 5100 Quilmes y la aprehensión de NAIR AYLEN RAVELO, (23),dlio calle SUCRE AL 5100, CASA 2 Quilmes y PABLO LUCIANO ALBERTO PERALTA, (37),dlio calle SUCRE AL 5700 CASA 1, Quilmes y para el OBJETIVO 03: CALLE SCHWEIZER AL 4300 DE EZPELETA DE EZPELETA, Negativo. De comunicación con la UFIYJ NRO 05 QUILMES, quien dispuso el comparendo de los detenidos PATIÑO NAHUEL y RAVELO FARID, por el delito de ROBO juntamente con lo actuado a primera hora del día de mañana en sede judicial. Mientras que para los ciudadanos NAIR AYLÉN RAVELO, y PABLO LUCIANO ALBERTO PERALTA, se labren actuaciones caratuladas RESISTENCIA A LA AUTORIDAD, y demás diligencias de rigor. De corresponder se ampliara. Fdo. Javier Carlos Villar Comisario General Superintendente Región AMBA Sur I.