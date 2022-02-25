Avellaneda: Dos aprehendidas por atentado y resistencia a la autoridad

02 FEM. APREHENDIDAS POR RESISTENCIA A LA AUTORIDAD.
S.R. AMBA SUR I.-
E.P.D.S. AVELLANEDA.-
CCA. CDO. PAT. AVELLANEDA.-
25FEBRERO22 –
IMPUTADA 01: BARRIOS VICTORIA JAZMÍN, ARG., DE 18 AÑOS.
IMPUTADA 02: CASTELLANO CLARA BELÉN MARÍA DE LOS ÁNGELES, ARG., DE 18.
EXTRACTO: Fecha y hora actual, Personal Cdo. Patrullas Avellaneda, cuadrante 11, en calle Rodó y Av. Mitre procede a la aprehensión de BARRIOS VICTORIA JAZMÍN y de CASTELLANO CLARA MARÍA DE LOS ÁNGELES, demás datos Ut Supra, mismas al momento de la identificación se tornan hostil contra el personal policial, intentando agredidos físicamente, no logrando su cometido. Así mismo se procede a la incautación de un cutter que la femenina CASTELLANO ocultaba entre su ropa. Trasladan a la Seccional 5ta. de Avellaneda a los fines legales. Toma intervención U.F.I. nro. 01 del Depto. Judicial de Avellaneda – Lanús. Se inician actuaciones de epígrafe. FDO. BIBIANO JAVIER ÁNGEL. SUBCRIO. JEFE DE CDO. AVELLANEDA.